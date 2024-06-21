Minister Magomo calls for destigmatization of menstruation

Fungai Lupande

Mashonaland Central Bureau

The Minister of State for Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Christopher Magomo has called for destigmatization of menstruation as it is a natural part of every woman’s life.



Minister Magomo was officiating at the World Menstrual Hygiene Day commemorations at Chikwirandaombera Primary School in Guruve.

He distributed sanitary pads to school girls and also commissioned menstruation and disability-friendly toilets.

The commemorations were held under the theme “Together for a period-friendly world”.

During the event, Shumirai Munzara, a Grade seven pupil, appealed to parents, guardians, and well-wishers to continue providing sanitary pads for the girl child.

District Information Officer, Mr Godfrey Chireru said he hoped the commemorations had helped to expose the problems faced by the girl child during their menstrual periods and that they will receive the assistance they require.