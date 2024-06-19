Minister Kazembe warns illegal gaming shops, casinos

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe has told people establishing gaming shops and casinos without licences from the Lotteries and Gaming Board that they risk getting arrested.

Minister Kazembe said they are aware of culprits running gaming operations without the approval of the Lotteries and Gaming Board of Zimbabwe as required by the law.

He said Section 31 of the Lotteries and Gaming Act Chapter 10:26 prohibits such conduct.

“The Ministry has noted that some unscrupulous operators have set up casinos without documentation from the Lotteries and Gaming Board.

“It poses a serious risk to public safety as the unsuspecting people of Zimbabwe are the targets and victims of this flagrant violation of the law,” Minister Kazembe said.

The Minister said Government will not tolerate any unlawful gaming activities in the country, adding that any persons or organisations found wanting will face the full wrath of the law.

He urged the public to report such operations to the Lotteries and Gaming Board or to the nearest police station.

“Working with key enforcement agents in the country, the Board will take the most robust enforcement actions against any illegal gaming operations. This will result in the immediate shutting down of any unlicensed casinos, gaming shops, or other betting facilities, as well as the prosecution of those responsible.”

He said Government is committed to maintaining order, upholding the law and protecting the national interest.