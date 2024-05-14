Minister Kazembe on Jumbo Mine fact-finding mission

Daniel Chigunwe Herald Correspondent

Member of Parliament for Mazowe West, who is also Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister, Cde Kazembe Kazembe, visited Mazowe Mine this week to get an appreciation of the workers’ welfare.

In a letter dated 24 March, 2024, the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development suspended mining operations at Mazowe Mine, popularly known as Jumbo Mine, citing unsafe mining activities at the mine.

“Following a site visit by the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development Inspectorate to your mine on the 11th of March 2024 for a mine accident investigation, you are hereby ordered that all mining and allied operations at the mine (Lease 35) be suspended with immediate effect in terms of Section 267, S.I 109 of 1990, read together with the Section 100 of the same,” reads the letter to the mine’s general manager, Mr Allan Mushayavanhu.

Some of the reasons for the suspension of mining activities include poor near surface mining activities by contractors, which resulted in mine accidents.

Commenting on the sidelines of his fact-finding mission to Jumbo mine, Cde Kazembe highlighted the challenges he witnessed there. He, however, said a multi-pronged approach to the issues will result in a win-win situation for all stakeholders.

“I went there to meet with the people and hear from them the challenges they are facing. It was an eye-opening meeting for everyone. There is a lot going on but while the situation on the ground is a bit chaotic, nothing is unsurmountable,” said Cde Kazembe.

“There are different categories of people at the mine. There are former employees of the mine who have outstanding issues with it. They do not seem to have anyone to turn to at the moment as it is not clear who actually owns the mine. No one seems to be taking care of the workers’ welfare. They do not have electricity, clean water and some of their children are not going to school,” said Minister Kazembe.

The Minister said there are artisanal miners and a group of contracted miners at the mine.

“There is a group of artisanal miners (makorokoza) who came to mine. We then have the contracted miners. There also seems to be hidden forces behind the scenes. The bottom line is that there is no known responsible authority as people seem to be fighting for their own survival,” he said.

Minister Kazembe, who is also the ruling Zanu PF party’s provincial chairman for Mashonaland Central, took a swipe at individuals who are name dropping, adding that the long arm of the law will catch up with them.

“There are some people who pretend to be fighting for the people when they are in fact fighting for their personal interests, bulldozing offices, name dropping, ignoring and demonising the provincial leadership.

“There are also court cases that have left the leadership with limited room for intervention as no one is above the law.

“The Ministry of Mines, which is mandated to regulate mining activities, directed the mine’s management to suspend all mining operations siting numerous fatal accidents that have taken place.

“The ministry has directed that corrective measures be taken before mining operations resume. The police, as mandated by the Constitution, has been tasked to enforce the law. A lot needs to be addressed so that the people of Jumbo can be assisted.

“As leadership, we will do our best to ensure there is a lawful win-win situation. We will engage the Ministry of Mines to have a better appreciation of the situation,” said Minister Kazembe.

Although no official comment could be readily drawn from Mazowe Mine’s management, the mine intends to upscale formal production by moving away from near surface mining.