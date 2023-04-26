Minister hosts media indaba

Wallace Ruzvidzo in Bulawayo

THE Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services will tomorrow host a Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Media Indaba as the Second Republic continues to build strong ties with the media.

Minister Monica Mutsvangwa is set to preside over the indaba.

In a statement yesterday, Permanent Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana said all aspects of media will be represented.

“The indaba will be an interactive platform for content creators, journalists, actors, writers, leading media house executives, students and media academics, with our Guest of Honour, Honourable Minister Monica Mutsvangwa.

“The platform is aimed at enabling the media sector to articulate, represent and advance its cause in framing the national development discourse,” he said.

In addition, Mr Mangwana said the Ministry had created opportunities for the media to interact with policy makers who will articulate the Second Republic’s efforts.

“Further, a number of high-level interviews to articulate the Policy reforms of the Second Republic under His Excellency Cde Dr E.D Mnangagwa will be held throughout the duration of the Trade Fair.

“This will be an opportunity for members of the media sector and the public to meet with various policy-makers including Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, Commissioners, captains of industry, innovators and academics,” he said.

Mr Mangwana said all new media players and entertainers would be hosted at the Ministry’s pavilion.

“These include: ZBC News 24; ZTN Prime; Keyona TV; NRTV; GZU Radio as well as local veterans such as Skyz Metro,” he said.

“To top it all, our Media Pavilion will host the Zikhuphani Stage which will entertain the public between the 28th and 29th featuring prominent artists like Enzo I Shall, Mzoe 7, Feli Nandi and MaNine9 will provide live entertainment.”