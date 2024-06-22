Minister hails Nhanga/Gota/ixhiba programme

Victor Maphosa

Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture Minister Dr Kirsty Coventry has applauded the Nhanga/Gota/Ixhiba Programme saying it helped groom and shape future leaders by making them realise that they have a role to play within their families and communities.

Dr Coventry made the remarks while officiating during the Nhanga/Gota/Ixhiba Cultural Dialogues held at Chief Chivese’s homestead in Chivhu, Mashonaland East Province.

First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa found it prudent to revive Indigenous Knowledge Systems (IKS) and culture with the programme targeting young girls and boys

“The First Lady has taught us that, it indeed takes a whole village to raise a child. I would like to thank and appreciate her selflessness as the Mother of the Nation for leading from the front and showing us the way.

“I wish to assure Amai that the programme is definitely in safe hands. Most of us here are and will continue to be testimony to this enduring legacy of Nhanga/Gota/Ixhiba in not just our culture month calendar, but even beyond it as we are mainstreaming it into (the) whole of Government.

“It is in line with upholding and fostering Amai’s wisdom and vision that we are all here as a village, so that we share with these boys and girls as we raise them as our children. These children are inheritors of our culture, so they have a purpose in life to take the best from our culture to the future generations.

“As we partake in these community cultural dialogue processes, we will indeed be showing the girl child to aspire to be amongst our future leaders.

“We will be preparing the boy child to not only respect the girl child but to also respect the other boy child as a fellow human being.

“Thus we are here, flanked by our traditional leadership, civil society, the clergy and community elders all geared to instil the values of Unhu/Ubuntu in our children, where the love of hard work, fairness, humility, selflessness, respect of the self and the other and taking responsibility for what we do, make up some of the hallmarks of being Zimbabwean,” she said.

Dr Coventry challenged children and the youth to work hard towards building the nation.

“President Mnangagwa is on record, that, ‘A country is built by its own people, brick by brick’, and you our children and the youth gathered here today, need to work towards the building of our nation, brick by brick.

“Thus today, I humbly ask for a change in mindset and think of how best you can be part of initiatives to build the Zimbabwe we want, that has its roots anchored around Unhu/Ubuntu.

“That is why I wish to thank you all, our young men and women who are here to appreciate who we are, as a people, and also to share with you, the pitfalls of life that are ahead of you in the road to become responsible adults. Remember that you will handover to the next generation who will carry on the destiny of this nation into prosperity, so I urge you to treasure these moments and strive to practice and also share what you have learnt here with those who could not be so privileged to be in these sessions,” she said.

Minister Coventry went on to urge parents to always listen to challenges children encounter as they grow up.

Minister of State for Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs and Devolution Dr Aplonia Munzverengwi hailed the programme.

“This programme is important for the whole nation as it teaches our children our culture so that they can be responsible people as they grow up.”