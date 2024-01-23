Minister hails Masvingo local authorities

George Maponga in Masvingo

The Minister of Local Government and Public Works Winston Chitando has lauded Masvingo Rural District Council(RDC) and its Masvingo City Council counterpart for their commitment to close gaps in service delivery which dovetails with President Mnangagwa’s vision of positioning local authorities as pivots of socio-economic transformation as Zimbabwe gravitates towards becoming an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

Minister Chitando says it is pleasing to note that the two local authorities have identified lacunas in their service delivery regimes and were pulling all the stops to make sure the gaps are filled in line with President Mnangagwa’s vision.

He was speaking after meeting senior officials and management from the two local authorities in Masvingo.

The Cabinet Minister said he is impressed with the strides made to improve water supply and refuse collection in Masvingo City while commendable inroads towards the same have also been made by Masvingo RDC.

”I am also pleased that Masvingo City has made advanced progress in terms of coming up with a master plan by 30 June this year. The levels of service delivery gaps have also been identified by Masvingo RDC and there are also solid plans to come up with a master plan by 30 June, I also want to say well done to the two local authorities,” said Minister Chitando.

He also hailed the two local authorities for having up-to-date audited accounts which is a sign of an underlying commitment to transparency.