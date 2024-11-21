Minister Gumbo tours Glen View solar project

Herald Reporter

The Special Advisor to the President on Monitoring of Government programmes and projects Dr Jorum Gumbo and the

Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province Charles Tawengwa have toured the Glen View Roof Solar Project.

The Special Presidential Investment Advisor and Prevail Group International (PGI) chairman Dr Paul Tungwarara is

spearheading the project that is being implemented by Zimbabwe Solar Energy Company (ZISEC), a subsidiary of PGI.

The solar scheme initiative involves renting and installing solar panels on the rooftops of houses while solar energy generated

by these panels will be fed into the national grid.

In return, Zesa agreed to suspend load shedding in the areas participating in the scheme while the homeowners will receive a

token of appreciation.

Dr Gumbo said he was impressed by what he saw.

“The project is at its initial stage but what is most important is what it is aiming to do and if it can go nationwide, it will

definitely be very good,” he said.

Dr Tungwarara said PGI Is motivated by the need to end load shedding.

“When we saw that there was too much load shedding, we just came up with this concept of the rent a roof, where we are going

to put solar panels on each roof. The project is running under the Presidential Solar Scheme,” he said.