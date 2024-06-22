Minister Ellard and wife set for debut show in Dubai

Zvakwana Nomore Sweto in Dubai

In an exciting development for gospel music enthusiasts, renowned Zimbabwean gospel musician, Minister Ellard Cherayi, is set to make his debut performance at a show dubbed ‘Worship Explosion’ in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The gospel artiste who will be accompanied by his wife Sharon expressed his gratitude to the promoters of the show.

“We are truly grateful to the promoters for putting up this event as we break new ground in the Middle East. I am honored to have this opportunity and it is a significant step in my musical journey,” he said.

Minister Ellard is coming from a successful tour in the UK and brings his soulful and inspiring music to the Dubai audience.

Gospel music fans from Zimbabwe, Uganda, Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, and Tanzania are among some of the nationalities expected to grace the event.

Minister Ellard has garnered substantial following with hits like “Mwari Vakanaka” and “Fambai Neni.”

He will share the stage with Minister Elliot Makuyana and Nyasha Blessing Hamadziripi.

Minister Ellard said, “We promise to deliver a spiritually enriching experience. Fans can look forward to an electrifying performance as the concert will be a night of powerful worship, community, and spiritual rejuvenation.”

Meanwhile, organizers of the event have urged gospel music fans from all corners of the UAE not to miss the show.