Minister defends First Lady

Herald Reporter

Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo on Wednesday defended the role being played by First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa in the health sector saying she was a hardworking ambassador who is contributing immensely to the well-being of the sector.

Dr Moyo was responding to a question by Mbizo Member of Parliament Mr Settlement Chikwinya during the question and answer session in Parliament.

The legislator had asked the minister to explain the role of individuals, particularly the First Lady, in the operations of Natphram.

He said the First Lady’s work was philanthropic.

“The First Lady’s work is philanthropic. She is the Ambassador for Health and Child Care. She was always the Ambassador for Maternal and Child Care. She has done a tremendous amount of work for the country.

“Without any doubt, the First Lady has managed to acquire equipment on behalf of the ministry and on behalf of all of us, which we would never have been able to acquire. She has worked right through,” he said.

Dr Moyo said the First Lady was a hard worker who could not be stopped.

“As the Minister of Health and Child Care, I do encourage her to continue assisting us as much as possible.

“There is no foreign currency, but she manages through her foundation to gather equipment for us from America, Europe and Japan. She is there for us as a mother who is looking after the whole family.”