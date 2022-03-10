Minister clarifies US$88m Mbudzi interchange costs

Municipal Reporter

The total cost for the construction Mbudzi interchange flyover is US$88 million with US$65 million being for the interchange structure and US$23 million for works including creation of detour roads, relocation costs, royalties, geo-tech surveys and payment of professional fees.

An internationally accredited firm, DNMZ headquartered in South Africa, is the one that quantified the US$65 million contrary to unfounded claims peddled by one Hopewell Chin’ono on Twitter that the actual cost was US$42 million.

In a statement yesterday, the Transport and Infrastructural Development Ministry said the Mbudzi interchange design engineers were procured in accordance with the Procurement Act.

“The winning design consultancy firm has both South African and Zimbabwean registered engineers as per the laws governing engineering practice.

“As standard practice, on completion of design, the engineers provided the estimate of construction cost US$65 million for the interchange only and the engineers stand by that figure,” reads the statement.

The Transport and Infrastructural Development Ministry also did a breakdown of other costs.

“The total cost of the interchange includes diversion roads from Stoneridge, Hopley, Forbes and Malvern in Waterfalls back to Beatrice road which are currently under construction.

“This includes the missing link of Harare Drive from Masotsha Ndlovu into Houghton Park traffic circle and the bridge across Mukuvisi which brings the total cost of the Interchange to US$88 million exclusive VAT charges,” reads the statement.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona signed the framework deal with Fossil Holdings chief executive Obey Chimuka on behalf of TEFOMA consortium consisting of Tensor Construction and Masimba Holdings.

According to DNMZ officials based in South Africa, their US$65 million cost excludes works such as detours and traffic accommodation as well as the compensation of property owners.

Other costs excluded are relocation of people affected by the works, complexities associated with working on live site and payment of royalties for extraction of gravel and aggregates.

Some of the excluded costs are payments for professional fees of the other consultants, electrical engineers, quantity surveyors, mechanical engineers, and Environmental Impact Assessments specialists amongst others.

In neighbouring South Africa, DNMZ has done projects including R310 million Eskom Kusile Coal Transloading Facility in Mpumalanga Province and R127 366 942.54 M1 Freeway-Rehabilitation of Bridges over Oxford & Federation Roads.

Work, however, is currently moving smoothly at Mbudzi traffic circle following the completion of reinforced concrete and steel structures that will hold pillars for the Glen Norah bridge housing a slip lane heading into the Harare-Masvingo Highway.

The complex flyover is a major civil engineering work that the completed reinforced concrete and steel structure is very essential and can cope easily with the continual vibration of thousands of heavy vehicles a day.

“Government is doing a splendid job on the Mbudzi roundabout. Our wish is that the contractors keep up with their pace. As of last month there was nothing, but now it is for all to see,” said Mr Trynos Chakwanda.

However, illegal pirating taxis commonly known as mushikashika continue to make life difficult for the contractors as they were operating in their vicinity.

Mrs Edna Murenda said law enforcement agents should assist curb the rogue mushikashika elements that are disturbing the smoothness of heavy equipment on site.

“The Glen Norah bridge is now very busy considering the flow of the caterpillars and tippers moving up and down. Law enforcement agents should reign supreme to curb the mushikashika guys, worsening the situation,” she said.

In recent years, the roundabout has seen traffic lock-jams, especially during morning and evening peak hours that see much of this traffic having to go two-thirds of the way around the roundabout, basically blocking those on other roads from even accessing the roundabout.

Below is the statement by DNMZ:

“DNMZ are an international firm of consulting engineers with offices in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and other parts of the world.

We confirm being the Civil and Structural Engineers of record on the Mbudzi Interchange project being built in Harare, Zimbabwe appointed by the Government of Zimbabwe through the Ministry of Transport. We wish to clarify the following regarding social media articles regarding comments purportedly from ourselves regarding the Mbudzi Interchange Project.