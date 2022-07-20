Minister Chidawu declared a national hero

The Minister of State for Harare Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Engineer Oliver Chidawu, has been declared a national hero.

He died yesterday morning at the age of 66.

Speaking at the Chidawu family home in Harare this evening, President Mnangagwa said the ruling Zanu PF had agreed that Eng Chidawu be declared a national hero, due to his works for the revolutionary party and country.

The President said since 1980, Eng Chidawu never looked back in his efforts to promote economic freedom for the black majority.

Burial arrangements would be announced in due course.

