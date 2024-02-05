Minister calls for sustainable wetlands

“I want to appeal to all responsible citizens to help spread awareness on the importance of wetland conservation,” said Environment, Climate and Wildlife Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu.

Zimbabwe last week joined the rest of the world in commemorating World Wetlands Day, with the Government appealing to every citizen to participate in protecting and proper use of wetlands.

The commemorations were held in Murehwa, Mashonaland East, under this year’s theme: “Wetlands and human wellbeing.”

Environment, Climate and Wildlife Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu officiated at the event.

“I want to appeal to all responsible citizens to help spread awareness on the importance of wetland conservation,” said Minister Ndlovu.

“The effect of climate change is real and protection of these wetlands will help offset some of the negative effects of climate change extremes like flooding and drought.

“I, therefore, challenge everyone to play a part in the conservation and sustainable use of our wetlands. No one can do it for us except ourselves and together we can.

“Sustainable utilisation of wetlands is critical in that it contributes immensely to the revival of the economy. These ecosystems provide essential services such as water purification, flood control, carbon sequestration, and habitat for diverse plant and animal species.

“The relationship between wetlands and human wellbeing is multifaceted and encompasses environmental, social, and economic aspects.”

This year’s theme highlighted that the implications of wetlands for human well-being were far-reaching and interconnected across environmental, social and economic domains.

“Recognising the value of wetlands in sustaining both natural ecosystems and human societies is essential for promoting sustainable development and ensuring the continued prosperity of future generations,” said Minister Ndlovu.

“It is shocking, to say the least, that wetlands are disappearing three times faster than forests, and more than 35 per cent of global wetlands have been degraded or lost since 1970.

“Reversing this trend is critical as wetland species are facing extinction. One in three freshwater species and 25 per cent of all wetland species face extinction from wetland decline.

“At least 81 per cent of inland wetland species and 36 per cent of coastal and marine species have declined in the last 50 years. This is a global cause for concern which as Zimbabwe we should not ignore but urgently do something in our background to reverse this similar trend in our local wetlands.

“This year’s theme builds on and contributes to the efforts to heal the planet as championed by the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration. As such, the government of Zimbabwe, as part of the UN family, should align its efforts towards conservation of wetlands seriously and push this agenda forward.”

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East Dr Aplonia Munzverengwi said her office will work around the clock to ensure wetlands are utilised properly.

“Let us treasure our wetlands for the life they support and the resources they provide,” she said.

“My office will keep on encouraging our communities and Government departments to upscale their efforts to ensure that wetlands are sustainably used for the benefit of present and future generations.

“Increasing awareness of the benefits that wetlands provide to human beings will remain a priority, These wetlands need to be jealously guarded so that no waste is dumped in such sensitive ecosystems. Our traditional leaders have a critical role to play in ensuring people-centred wetland management systems are adopted for sustainability’s sake.

“Today it’s a double celebration since it is also a National Clean-up Day. Let us desist from choking our wetlands and road servitudes with waste. We should all sustainably manage our waste so that we live longer in a clean, safe and healthy environment.”