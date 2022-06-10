Minister calls for new crop of effective diplomats

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Fredrick Shava (left) and the apointed board chair of the Gorvenors of the Zimbabwe Foreign Service Institute Margret Muchada (right) during the inauguration of the board.-Picture :Joseph Manditswara.

Ivan Zhakata-Herald Correspondent

ZIMBABWE requires skilled, knowledgeable and visionary diplomats to tap into new opportunities for trade, commerce and development, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Ambassador Fredrick Shava, has said.

Speaking at the inauguration of the board of the Zimbabwe Foreign Services Institute (ZFSI) in Harare yesterday, Ambassador Shava challenged the new board of governors to train diplomats who will enhance the country’s vision and help in the development of the nation at large.

The mandate of ZFSI includes the provision of training facilities and courses for foreign services in the fields of diplomacy, international relations, trade and tourism and such fields as may be approved from time to time by the board of governors.

Ambassador Shava said the country needed effective diplomats who can build coalitions with different actors in the public, civil society, private sector and academia in order to propel the country forward in all spheres of life.

“It is indeed the job and responsibility of our ZFSI to groom and produce diplomats that are well equipped to undertake these tasks,” he said.

“The world has been morphing into a complex network between states through trade and foreign policy interests, and also a rich web of overlapping connections among peoples. Working out how to navigate this complex landscape of a networked world, how to protect national interests, how to promote common values, and how to address threats and seek out opportunities are all becoming the tasks of modern diplomacy today.”

He said the work of a diplomat entails engaging in dialogue aimed at reaching specific solutions, effecting change through co-operation, improving dignity and using the international framework to influence other countries’ actions.

He said the ZFSI had the task of producing diplomats that are well equipped with the necessary skills to navigate a complex and ever changing international relations terrain.

“It is my sincere desire that by going through the ZFSI, our diplomats can better represent Zimbabwe’s interests both at bilateral and multilateral levels,” Ambassador Shava said.

“Let us continue to work and walk forward together, believing in the potential that the future holds for our diplomatic efforts. I have firm conviction that the Institute will become the country’s leading think tank and research centre on national foreign policy. The Patron of the Institute, President Mnangagwa, would be elated by the success of this project.”

Ambassador Shava also appointed career diplomat, Dr Margaret Muchada, as the board chairperson of ZIFSI whose mandate is to provide training facilities and courses for foreign service officers from Government departments.

She heads a four-member board comprising; Mrs Barbara Murasiranwa from the tourism sector, Mr Similo Nkala from ZimTrade, Dr Major Anyway Mutambudzi from the Office of the President and Cabinet, Ms Duduzile Shinya from the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA), Dr Andrew Mtetwa, Mr Stewart Nyakotyo and Ambassador Kelebert Nkomani.