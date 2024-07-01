Mining firm empowers Shurugwi community

Chengetai Chenxi Mine donated 60 000 tonnes of mealie meal to support Government efforts in combating the El Niño-induced drought.

A Chinese mining firm in Shurugwi is supporting communities in the district with food aid and agricultural projects in line with the Rural Development 8.0 model.

The model seeks to eradicate poverty through an “agricultural development-rural industrialisation-rural development-Vision 2030 nexus”.

They have also pledged to set up an irrigable one-hectare nutritional garden per each ward in the district.

“This is the beginning of bigger things to come for the Shurugwi community,” said the mine’s general manager, Mr Simon Karimanzira.

“We are going to continue to provide them with mealie meal so that no one starves during this drought season. We are also going to make sure that we set up an irrigable one-hectare nutritional garden per each ward so that people can farm throughout the year and generate some income.

“In the second phase we will provide villagers with domestic animals like poultry, goats and pigs. The idea is to empower the communities so that they become self-sustainable,” said Mr Karimanzira.

Shurugwi North Legislator, Cde Joseph Mpasi thanked the mining company.

“As a constituency we are very happy with the projects being spearheaded by this company,” he said.

“Apart from ensuring food security, they are also rehabilitating roads, which is making life for the people in this community easier. I want to urge other miners to emulate their good work,” he said.

Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cde Owen Ncube said: “The noble initiative exhibited by the mining company directly augments the Second Republic’s Drought Relief Programme that is underpinned by the Zunde raMambo and other social safety nets availed through the Department of Social Welfare, as well as through development partners.

“These food support systems aim to achieve household food and nutrition security. As President Mnangagwa has reiterated, no one will die of hunger under the Second Republic,” said Minister Ncube.