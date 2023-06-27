Miner’s body retrieved from shaft

Andile Tshuma Bulawayo Bureau

THE body of one of the two gold panners who recently died after they were trapped when a disused mine shaft collapsed on them following a rock fall at Willowpark Farm in Umzingwane district, Matabeleland South province, was retrieved yesterday.

The deceased miners identified as Admire Dube (21) and Edmore Moyo (29) both from Esigodini, were trapped on June 13 while panning for gold.

Moyo’s body was retrieved by a rescue team coordinated by the Civil Protection Unit (CPU) after it had been stuck underground for about two weeks. It was an advanced state of decomposition.

Dube’s body was the first to be retrieved on June 14 and he has since been buried.

Umzingwane district development coordinator, Mr Peter Mahlathini who also chairs the district CPU, yesterday confirmed that the rescue team retrieved Moyo’s body.

“It is a relief that we have finally managed to locate the body of Edmore Moyo after several days. In as much as we will not be able to restore life, his family will at least have closure and will be able to give him a decent burial,” he said.

Mr Mahlathini said Moyo’s body was in an advanced state of decomposition but family members and close colleagues were able to identify him.

He commended the business community in Umzingwane district for coming together and supporting the rescue operations by supplying fuel and food to the CPU team.

“This was possible through team work. Our sincere gratitude also goes to the team from How Mine for providing us with the expertise and equipment. The business community made it possible for us to get an excavator and enough fuel for the exercise. This was not a small job as it has been ongoing for about two weeks,” said Mr Mahlathini.

He urged communities to desist from illegal mining.

“Our district is endowed with mineral resources and it is next to impossible to convince artisanal miners to desist from engaging in unsafe and illegal mining practice. We encourage them to follow due processes and engage in more formalised mining,” he said.

Umzingwane district has over the years been plagued by increased cases of illegal mining and has recorded several cases of mine shafts collapsing.