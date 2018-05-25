Minerals must benefit locals: Moyo

Blessings Chidakwa in Kadoma

Communities living in areas endowed with mineral resources should benefit from activities in their surroundings, a senior Government official has said.

Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo said mining conglomerates should not be amassing wealth while locals are wallowing in poverty.

He was addressing villagers gathered for the installation of Chief Mutemeri in Mhondoro-Ngezi recently.

Minister Moyo said locals living in mining areas should be involved in development activities.

“You should take advantage of the minerals extracted here to develop your area. You only have four Chiefs, they should approach Ngezi Platinum, Zimasco, who are into chrome and other mining firms to seek assistance to develop your area,” he said.