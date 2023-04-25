Miner electrocuted by generator

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

A 45-year-old miner at Kambanje Claim in Mazowe was electrocuted while trying to connect naked cables from a generator onto a jack hammer.

The deceased, Saul Gatsi, was inside a mine shaft, intending to use the jackhammer when the incident happened on April 22, at around midday.

Provincial spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha said after Gatsi had entered a mine shaft at Kambanje Claim in Mazowe, he instructed his colleagues to turn on a generator which was used to power the jackhammer.

Honest Ruvhayi (22) switched on the generator while Fungai Ndege (53) followed Gatsi into the mine shaft.

After discovering that Gatsi had been electrocuted, Ndege shouted for the generator to be switched off.

Gatsi’s lifeless body was at the bottom of the mine shaft and he was holding naked cables that connected the power from the generator.

The body was retrieved and a police report was made at ZRP Mazowe Jumbo base.