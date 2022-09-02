Mine rehabilitates Mhangura road

The Herald

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

A LOCAL Mhangura mine has taken a leaf from President Mnangagwa’s call for Zimbabweans and private companies to help build the nation.

Afroliga Mine has started rehabilitating the 30-kilometre Tessy-Mucherengi-Arda Road in a move aimed at improving accessibility of the farming areas before the onset of the rains.

Mhangura Legislator, Precious Chinhamo Masango, commended the mine and other individuals that have been supporting road rehabilitation in the area.

She appealed to stakeholders around her constituency to emulate the mine’s gesture

