Millions cast votes as SA decides

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa accompanied by his wife Tshepo (second from right) casts his ballot at a polling station in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, yesterday. – Picture: Xinhua

Johannesburg. – Voting stations opened at 7am around the country as South Africans geared up to vote in the seventh democratic elections yesterday, 30 years since the fall of apartheid.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) said some 26 million South Africans are registered to vote and were expected to make their mark yesterday.

With some voting stations seeing queuing lines as young and old make their mark. With the youth coming out in numbers to let their vote count.

The network of 23,292 voting stations across the country opened at 7am and were expected to close by 9pm.

“It is important to emphasise that eligible voters who will be at the voting station at 9pm will be allowed to vote and not turned away,” the IEC said.

There were no incidents of violence reported and for most of the country voting stations were off to a smooth start.

In Centurion, voting got off to a slow start at Wierda Independent School and by 7am, there were a handful of people that already gathered to wait in line in the chilly conditions with temperatures not yet above 10 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile in Durban, Pilot Reinhardt Hanel took to the skies to fly a giant South African flag across the City, hoping to encourage people to go out and vote.

Speaking to IOL, he said he’ll be flying the 400sqm flag from uMhlanga, across Durban.

Political leaders led by example as many of them had already made their mark by 10am.

President Cyril Ramaphosa cast his vote at the Chiawelo voting station in Soweto just after arriving just after 10am.

Mr Ramaphosa said he was delighted to vote in the township he grew up in.

“This is the day when South Africans decide on the future of the country,” he said.

Mr Ramaphosa said his voting experience was quick and said it was a “wonderful day”.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile cast his vote at the St Johannes Lutheran Church in Kelvin, Sandton.

DA leader John Steenhuisen was expected to cast his vote at the Northwood High School in Durban North. Good leader and Tourism Minister Patricia De Lille voted in Cape Town.

Western Cape, Premier Alan Winde was expected to cast his vote at the Jan Van Riebeeck High School in Cape Town. Also in the Western Cape, Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton Mckenzie was expected to vote in Kraaifontein.

The IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa voted in Kwa Hlabisa.

Bosa leader Mmusi Maimane voted at the Dobsonville Presbyterian Church. ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba voted at the Sandton Fire Station.

In KwaZulu-Natal, the MK Party leader former president Jacob Zuma was expected to vote at the Ntolwane Primary School in Nkandla.

EFF leader Julius Malema was expected to cast his vote in his Seshego home town, while his deputy Floyd Shivambu in Mofolo, Soweto.

Earlier, the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints) said there was no headache on the interference of foreign governments or organisations in the elections.

In an interview with broadcaster Newzroom Afrika at the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s National Results Operation Centre (ROC) in Midrand, chairperson of NatJoints, Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili, said the law enforcement apparatus in the country is ready and capable to deal with any threats – local or international.

“We do not have a panic as NatJoints to say here we are going to be facing a huge challenge in terms of interference,” Mosikili said.

“There are pockets of what you investigate (to check) if it is the correct information or not. Remember I said when we receive intelligence it first gets to be analysed and we get the product to say here we need to be alert, we need to look,” she said.

“We are having social media and cyber crime (unit) that is here at the ROC and we have the same capacity at out national joint intelligence structure where there intelligence communities are looking at cyber threats. Any information that will come from that space, any interference, any infiltration, we are looking at it so that we can respond accordingly and we deploy the necessary resources to such.”

The Eskom Se Push app just made a push alert just after 8.10am on election day to remind South Africans of “no load shedding”. It’s been quite a streak, over 60 days without any blackouts.

Electoral Commission chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said on Tuesday: “Eskom has given assurances that there are no plans for scheduled maintenance work or load shedding in the period around voting day. – IOLNews