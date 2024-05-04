Millers target importing 1,4m tonnes of maize

Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Climate and Rural Resettlement Vangelis Haritatos commended private players efforts in ensuring food security in the country.

Ivan Zhakata and Rumbidzai Mushonga

MILLERS are aiming to bring in 1, 4 million tonnes of maize between now and July 30 utilising all their frontiers to complement Government efforts of ensuring food security during the drought period.

This comes after President Mnangagwa recently declared the 2023-2024 agricultural season a State of National Disaster following the El Nino-induced subdued rainfall patterns which resulted in food deficits, leaving most families in need of aid.

Addressing journalists in Harare on Thursday, Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) chairperson Dr Tafadzwa Musarara said they welcomed the administrative decision as it invited external assistance to help in providing the requisite humanitarian relief.

“It is prudent, and in the best national interest, to diversify our source countries so that we mitigate against the risks of overcharging and unstable global geopolitics that continue to disrupt global commerce,” Dr Musarara said.

“We are aiming to bring in 1.4 million metric tonnes of maize between now and July 30, 2024 utilising all our frontiers. Beira port will dock maize shipments for the eastern and northern part of the country.

“Maputo will dock shipments into southern region of the country via Chicualacualla, while Durban will dock shipments into both southern and northern regions. Plumtree and Beitbridge will continue to provide gateway and expedited services for maize from South Africa.”

Dr Musarara said this comprehensive plan will ensure that there are adequate stocks from local millers.

He said these efforts have, in the main, mitigated against effects of continued deteriorating rainfall patterns.

“We applaud the great work done by Government since 2018 in promoting local crop production.

“The cooperation between the private sector and Government in funding maize and wheat local production is now a template to copy for many African countries.

“GMAZ has funded, via bankable offtake agreements with Food Crop Contractors Association, more than 480 000 hectares for maize and wheat since 2019.

“This has provided substantial economic multiplier effects to the economy, supporting local suppliers of seeds, mechanisation and fertilisers among others.”

“It really shows that Government and private sector are working very well, we are all Zimbabweans we all need to be a solution to our challenges.

“The chairman mentioned they already imported 425 000 metric tonnes of maize so we want to ensure that not only that there is availability of mealie meal to the consumers but also affordability”