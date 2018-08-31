Military helicopter crash kills 18 in Ethiopia: Fana

Military helicopter crash kills 18 in Ethiopia: Fana

The Herald

NAIROBI. – A military helicopter crashed in Ethiopia’s Oromiya region yesterday and all 18 people aboard, including 15 soldiers, were killed, the state-affiliated news agency Fana said.

The other three dead were civilians, Fana said. There was no immediate word on exactly where the helicopter came down and whether there were any casualties or damage on the ground.

Addisu Arega, a Oromiya regional cabinet minister, confirmed the Fana report and tweeted: “All passengers onboard died. The cause is under investigation. Our condolences to the families.” – Reuters

