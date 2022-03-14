Uncategorised

Military Academy students tour Afrochine smelting plant

14 Mar, 2022 - 12:03 0 Views
0 Comments
The Herald

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

 

The Zimbabwe Military Academy students have toured Chinese-owned ferrochrome producer, Afrochine Pvt Ltd smelting plant in Selous, Chegutu.

 

The students from the 35th intake, are drawn from Zimbabwe and neighbouring Zambia, South Africa and eSwatini.

 

Afrochine’s public and liason manager Mr Pardon Kufakunesu said the company was honoured to host the students.

 

“The economy is among the key security areas of any nation and our security forces must have an understanding of our operations that are aimed at supporting Vision 2030 and National Development Strategy 1 (NDS-1),” he said.

 

The China-Zimbabwe economic and bilateral engagements continue to help strengthen Zimbabwe’s peaceful environment.

