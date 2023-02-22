Mighty Warriors trio joins Zambian champions

The Herald

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

THREE Zimbabwe Women’s national team players will have a chance to play international football again after they joined Zambian champions Green Buffaloes on a one-year loan.

The trio has been loaned by their parent club Faith Drive Queens.

They will have a chance to play international football at a time when the country is barred from partaking in the international game by FIFA as they will play in the CAF Women’s Champions League.

Twenty-three year old winger Alice Moyo who was also on loan at Herentals Queens last year as well as teenagers Cathrine Gwangwara and Bethel Kondo impressed the Zambian side in a two-week trial that ended last week.

And they have duly been rewarded with a one year stay at the Lusaka-based team.

