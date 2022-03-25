Mighty Warriors suffer huge drop in rankings

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

THE Mighty Warriors made the biggest drop by ranks in the first edition of the FIFA/Coca-Cola Women‘s World Ranking of 2022 after going down seven places.

The women’s senior football team, which recently failed to qualify for the upcoming Africa Women Cup of Nations following the loss to Botswana, are now ranked 127th in the world and 19th in Africa.

They apparently paid dearly for the 1-3 home defeat to lowly-ranked Botswana in the first leg of the qualifiers played at the National Sports Stadium last month.

The damage was huge despite winning the reverse fixture 2-0 in Francistown. The Mighty Warriors still lost out on the chance to play at the continental football jamboree, to be held in Morocco in July, by goal difference.

According to a statement from FIFA released this Friday morning, Zimbabwe lost 17.31 points. Botswana, on the other hand, gained the same number of points although they remained rooted on number 154 in the world and 29th in Africa.

USA remained the top ranked team in the world while Nigeria are the best in Africa. Cameroon, Ghana, South Africa and Cote d’Ivoire complete the top five on the continent.

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking will be published on 17 June 2022.

Leader USA (unchanged)

Moves into top 10 None

Moves out of top 10 None

Matches played in total 146

Most matches played Korea Republic, Thailand, Vietnam (6 matches)

Biggest move by points Philippines (plus 53.26 points)

Biggest move by ranks Philippines (plus 10 places)

Biggest drop by points Thailand (minus 62.48 points)

Biggest drop by ranks Zimbabwe (minus 7 places)

Newly ranked teams Togo, Cayman Islands, Anguilla

Teams that are no longer ranked Afghanistan