Mighty Warriors striker inspires Harare City Queens

Grace Chingoma

Senior Sports Reporter

Mighty Warriors striker Rudo Neshamba fine form in the Zimbabwe Women’s Football League continued over the weekend when she inspired her club, Harare City Queens, to claim a 2-1 victory against Chapungu Queens at Manyame Air Base Sports Club.

Neshamba scored a brace, a week after she had scored 11 goals in a single game.

The council side are now third on the log table behind pacesetters Herentals and Black Rhinos Queens, who are first and second respectively.

Harare City Queens dislodged the Air Force of Zimbabwe side who enjoyed the third spot for the significant part of the season. Chapungu Queens’ Nomazulu Tshuma scored the consolation goal for the hosts.

Elsewhere, Herentals notched their 16th win from 17 games when they beat Conduit Academy 3-0 away at Madhodha ground in Guruve. The Students’ forward Maud Mafuruse, Praynence Zvawanda and Melody Chikore scored for the team.

Herentals are still unbeaten.

Borrow Jets beat Chipembere Queens 1-0 at Hillside Centre for Cricket Excellence Ground 2 in Bulawayo. Peacemore Kenende scored the solitary goal.

Results

Chapungu Queens 1, Harare City Queens 2; Conduit Academy 0, Herentals 3; Borrow Jets 1, Chipembere Queens 0;