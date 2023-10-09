Mighty Warriors slide to second position

Tadious Manyepo in Johannesburg, South Africa

THE Mighty Warriors need to beat Namibia at Dobsonville in the ongoing Cosafa Women’s Championship to regain top spot in their group after being dislodged by Botswana.

The latter are now on top of Group C standings after humiliating Lesotho 3-0 this afternoon.

Botswana took their tally to four points in two matches and are now top of the standings as they enjoy a one point lead over Zimbabwe.

But the Mighty Warriors can regain their place at the top if they beat Namibia in their own duel that kicks off at 3:30pm.

Namibia, who drew against Botswana in their opening game have a single point to their name and could eclipse the Mighty Warriors if they find a way past the Shadreck Mlauzi girls.

Zimbabwe will wrap up their group business with a date against Botswana on Wednesday.

Only group winners from each of the three four-team pools are guaranteed places in the semi-finals along with the best-placed runners-up across the groups.

Mighty Warriors First 11 against Namibia

Cynthia Shonga, Eunice Chibanda, Purity Mugayi, Vimbai Mharadzi, Nobukhosi Ncube, Daisy Kaitano, Shyleene Dambamuromo, Edline Mutumbami, Christable Katona, Privilege Mupeti, Rudo Neshamba