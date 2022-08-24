Mighty Warriors’ rivals in rich pickings

Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter

MIGHTY Warriors regional rivals Banyana Banyana are smiling all the way to the bank after their government increased their bonuses for winning the Africa Women Cup of Nations to a cool R15 million.

Initially, the South African women’s football was promised a R5,8 million bonus.

But the Ministry of Sports, Arts and Culture heed their President’s call for equal pay between women’s and men’s teams.

On Tuesday, Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R15 million would be awarded to the women’s national team.

South Africa lifted their first-ever Africa Cup trophy last month when they beat hosts Morroco 2-1 in the final.

The team has received huge support from the corporate world.

And President Ramaphosa’s speech on equality in remuneration when he welcomed the victorious team will go a long way in promoting women in sport.

South Africa and Zimbabwe represented the continent at the 20196 Rio Olympics. In the past, the two teams used to be training partners ahead of crucial international matches.

But Mighty Warriors’ fortunes continue to wan while their rivals are reaching new milestones.

South Africa and Zambia will represent the southern region at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand/Australia next year.