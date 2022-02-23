Mighty Warriors coach remains hopeful

Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter

MIGHTY Warriors coach Sithetheliwe “Kwinji 15” Sibanda is requiring mental strength from her troops this evening when they meet Botswana in the crunch African Women Cup of Nations tie at Obed Itani Chiume stadium in Francistown.

The match kicks off at 6pm.

Zimbabwe take on the hosts in the second leg of the final qualifying round of the Africa Women Cup of Nations.

The team that wins tonight progresses to the women’s Nations Cup finals in Morocco in July.

And the odds are heavily stacked against the Mighty Warriors, who carry a 1-3 deficit from the home leg.

Speaking from Francistown this morning, the coach told The Herald that it is not going to be easy.

“It’s going to be a game that will require a lot of mental fitness in order to deal with the game moments and also if we get everyone at their best because it is more of being able to manage the game demands.

“It is not going to be easy considering the result at home but we still need to be focused and mentally strong,” said Sibanda.

Botswana are banking on home ground with 11 000 supporters who have already secured tickets for the match.

The Mighty Warriors played before an empty stadium due to CAF restrictions on local stadia that do not suit the licensing requirements.