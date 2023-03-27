Midlands results start trickling in

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureu

The Zanu-PF Midlands primary elections results have started trickling in to the provincial command centre in Gweru this afternoon with a number of heavyweights and incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs) losing out.

By midday all the results of Zvishavane-Runde constituency had been received with Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister Larry Mavhima reportedly losing to former Mines and Mining Development Deputy Minister, Fredy Moyo. Cde Moyo also beat the incumbent MP, Cde Cuthbert Mupami.

In Gokwe Nembudziya constituncy, former Minister of State in Vice President’s office, Cde Flora Buka was leading incumbent MP, Cde Justice Wadyajena.

Another biggest loser was Cde Omega Sibanda the incumbent MP for Vungu constituency who lost to little known Cde Brown Ndlovu.

Other MPs who were reportedly losing in the elections include both Cde Robson Nyathi of Shurugwi South and Cde Edmond Mukaratigwa of Shurugwi North who were losing to Cdes Martin Mushayi and Wilson Mhuri respectively.

Cde Prosper Machando also failed to defend his Chirumanzu-Zibagwe constituency while Cde Marko Raiza of Mberengwa North was reportedly beaten by Cde Tasara Hungwe.

Cde Tasara Hungwe managed to also beat former Youths and Sport Minister, Cde Mkhosini Hlongwane who was also in the race.

The incumbent MP for Zvishavane Ngezi constituency, Cde Dumezweni Mawhite also lost to Cde Meckey Jaravaza.

The official results will be announced by the national elections directorate.