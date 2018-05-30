Midlands ready for Presidential youth convention

Munyaradzi Musiiwa Midlands Correspondent

More than 30 000 youths are expected to attend a convention with President Mnangagwa to be held in Gweru tomorrow.

The convention will be held at Mkoba open space near Mkoba Teachers’ College.

Speaking during the tour of the venue yesterday, Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs Cde Owen Ncube said the province was ready to host President Mnangagwa and the youths.

“President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is coming to Midlands Province on Thursday, where he will be meeting youths from all over the country.

“Preparations for the event are at an advanced stage and we are now working on the logistics.

“We want the event to be flawless so that we afford our youths an opportunity to interface with the President.

“As a province we are humbled to have been chosen to host such an event and we will do everything to the best of our ability to ensure that this gathering is a success,” he said.

zanu-pf Midlands Provincial Youth Commissar Cde Simbarashe Mutukwa said the youths are going to discuss issues such as, employment creation, youth empowerment and education with the President.

“We have engaged the national leadership of the party to assist us in organising this event.

“We are very happy as Midlands to have been given an opportunity to host the President for such a big event.

“We are going to discuss with the President our general concerns and priorities.

“The President’s mantra ‘Zimbabwe is open for business’ should also benefit the youth.

“We want to take up business opportunities that arise in the country.

“We want the industries to reopen so that we get jobs.

“President Mnangagwa has emphasised the need to create employment,” he said.

Cde Mutukwa said youths should also contribute towards the economic recovery and that can only be achieved if they are given an opportunity.