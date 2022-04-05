Midlands province loses over 21 domestic animals to rabies

Domestic dogs are the most common reservoir of rabies virus, with more than 99 percent of human deaths caused by dog-mediated rabies

Precious Manomano

Herald Reporter

The Department of Veterinary Services is currently carrying out a vaccination exercise against rabies in the Midlands Province to mitigate livestock mortality rate after losing more than 21 domestic animals to the disease since the beginning of this year.

Rabies is a preventable viral disease most often transmitted through the bite of a rabid animal.

The rabies virus infects the central nervous system of mammals, ultimately causing disease in the brain and death.

The mass vaccination programme is targeting dogs with a thrust to reduce the spread of the disease.

Twenty-one domestic animals which succumbed to rabies included six donkeys, 10 dogs, four cows and one cat since January after being bitten by infected dogs.

Veterinary provincial director for Midlands Dr Martin Sibanda said the department is currently carrying out mass vaccination against rabies to all dogs in the province.

He said no deaths of human beings so far were recorded but urged all people who were in contact with infected animals to go to seek treatment.

Dr Sibanda encouraged communities to report early to their nearest veterinary offices any suspected cases of rabies and strange behaviour from their animals.

“Dogs that are found with rabies are put down to prevent rabies from spreading to people and other animals. All dog owners should ensure that their dogs are vaccinated. If anyone is bitten by a suspicious dog, they should seek medical attention soon after they are bitten. Currently we are vaccinating in Gweru. Kwekwe, Shurugwi, Zvishavane and Gokwe will be targeted during this coming holiday,” said Dr Sibanda.