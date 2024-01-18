Midlands police impound over 400 vehicles under operation ‘Mushikashika Wapera’
Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau
Police in the Midlands have launched an operation named ‘Mushikashika Wapera’ targeting pirating and unroadworthy vehicles.
The operation which started on the 15th of January has seen 429 pirate vehicles, mostly Honda Fit cars, being impounded so far.
Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the operation involved the police, Zimra and Vehicle Inspection Department(VID) officials.
