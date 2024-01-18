Midlands police impound over 400 vehicles under operation ‘Mushikashika Wapera’

Officer Commanding Gweru Urban, Operations Superintendent Blessing Zamba inspects one of the over 100 impounded pirate cars at Gweru Central police station this afternoon. She is flanked by Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko(far left ) and Gweru Urban Officer in Charge, Chief Inspector Joel Goko

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

Police in the Midlands have launched an operation named ‘Mushikashika Wapera’ targeting pirating and unroadworthy vehicles.

The operation which started on the 15th of January has seen 429 pirate vehicles, mostly Honda Fit cars, being impounded so far.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the operation involved the police, Zimra and Vehicle Inspection Department(VID) officials.