Midlands Minister speaks up against environmental degradation along Great Dyke

Midlands Bureau

The Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Owen Ncube, has expressed concern over the environmental degradation being caused by irresponsible mining activities along the Great Dyke.

Addressing Government officials, miners and Shurugwi residents during the Midlands Provincial clean-up campaign at Mushana Bus Terminus on Friday, Minister Ncube said the province has not been spared from the challenges emanating from land degradation due to mining activities.

“As Midlands Province, we have not been spared from the challenges emanating from land degradation, desertification and drought. Vast tracts of land along the mineral rich Great Dyke have been degraded through irresponsible mining. Open pits left by miners are a constant threat to people and livestock,” he said.

Minister Ncube said in some instances, productive land has been destroyed by illegal mining, thereby affecting the communities’ livelihoods.

He said a collaborative approach involving Government, mining companies, farmers, local communities, and environmental organisations is required to ensure sustainable land usage.

“Furthermore, pollution of major water bodies has resulted in the loss of aquatic life. My office has directed all district development coordinators to engage their respective mining entities to immediately adhere to principles of sustainable mining through land reclamation – filling up open pits and planting trees,” he said.

Minister Ncube urged the business community to work closely with local authorities to ensure their premises are kept clean through the installation of litter containers and the establishment of committees to coordinate waste management.