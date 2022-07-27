Midlands man found dead in abandoned car at hotel identified

The Herald

Midlands Bureau

Police have identified the body of a man who was found in a parked car at Midlands Hotel in Gweru city centre on Monday morning as that of Denzel Trevor Ncube (26).

Ncube was found dead in a non-runner Mercedes Benz within Midlands Hotel premises on Monday and police have since arrested four suspects in connection with his death.

Police officers remove Ncube’s body from Midlands Hotel on Monday.

Midlands police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said Ncube’s relatives managed to positively identify the body.

He said police investigations were still going on, with the four murder suspects Nkosi Ncube, Terrence Sibanda, Washington Ngwenya and James Matola assisting with investigations.

