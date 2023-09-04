Midlands leaders backs development agenda

Zanu PF leaders and traditional leaders from Midlands pose after paying a courtesy call at State House in Harare yesterday to congratulate President Mnangagwa for winning the recent elections. - Pictures: Joseph Manditswara

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa’s victory in the presidential election held a week and a half ago ensures the continuation of the development agenda he has pursued since assuming the highest office of the land, Zanu PF Midlands provincial chairman Cde Larry Mavima said yesterday.

He said this after leading a delegation of the party’s Midlands province’s leadership and traditional leaders to pay a courtesy call on the President at State House to congratulate him on his electoral victory.

President Mnangagwa was elected for his second-term in office after getting 2 350 711 votes which translates to 52,6 percent of the vote to beat his nearest challenger, CCC’s Nelson Chamisa who got 1 967 343 or 44 percent of the vote.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Cde Mavima also commended President Mnangagwa for leading the call for peace and tranquillity before, during and after the elections.

“Our purpose here at State House was to express our gratitude and congratulations to His Excellency, Cde Dr E.D Mnangagwa on his thunderous win during the last elections which were held on the 23rd (and 24th) of August this year.

“The elections were peaceful, they were quiet and for all practical purposes are probably the best elections we have ever had in this country and we want to thank him for particularly emphasising the need for peace and quiet and the love for each and every one of us. This country is a peaceful country, Zanu PF is a peaceful party, it’s a progressive party, it’s a massive, colossal party and you can’t expect any less in what we did,” Cde Mavima said.

He added that the President’s and Zanu PF’s victory means the continuation of the development agenda despite the difficulties posed by the illegal sanctions imposed on the country by the West.

“It (the victory) means we have five more years of developing the country, we have five more years of showing the world that people can work together, that people can come together and that even under conditions of sanctions and difficult circumstances, people can survive as long as you have the will and good leadership that is concerned about building a nation,” he said.

The development thrust led by President Mnangagwa has seen massive achievements in various sectors of the economy that include; infrastructure development, dam construction, reviving old and opening of new mines, adoption of climate proofed agricultural practices that have made the country food secure among others.

The swearing-in ceremony of President Mnangagwa will be held at the National Sports Stadium today at a ceremony that will be attended by some Heads of State and Government from the region and other delegations from across the world.