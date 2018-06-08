Midlands industries hit 85pc capacity

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

Investor confidence under the new administration continues to grow, with most industries in the Midlands Province now operating at 85 percent. In his welcome remarks during President Mnangagwa’s visit to Sable Chemicals on the outskirts of Kwekwe on Wednesday, Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs Owen Ncube said investors were embracing the new dispensation.

“Your Excellency, investors are embracing the new dispensation, a development that has seen a number of companies in the Midlands Province retooling and now operating at 85 percent production,” he said.

Minister Ncube said it was no longer business as usual in all Government offices with civil servants working towards achieving results set by President Mnangagwa under the initial 100-day plan.

“The new dispensation activated a 100-day management tool which focuses on the economy and this has left many of us to introspect. It’s no longer business as usual as we all work towards contributing towards an improved economy,” he said.

Minister Ncube said Midlands was an industrial hub with many companies and industries that needed to be re-opened.

He said most of these companies still have the equipment in place.

“We have companies like Lancashire Steel, Carridon Abrasives, and Zimglass all with the machinery still in place. They just need investors and we are confident that under the new administration, these companies will be re-opened soon,” he said.

Minister Ncube said the Midlands Province has heeded the President’s call for a peaceful and violent-free atmosphere ahead of elections.

“As we head for elections next month, the Midlands Province will uphold peace as per your directive. You have emphasised on the need for free and fair elections and as the Midlands Province we always preach peace,” he said.