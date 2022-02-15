Midlands brace for National Cross-country Champs

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

FOLLOWING the selection of their team for the National Cross-country Championships over the weekend, Midlands Athletics Board secretary, William Chuwa, said they are hoping athletes will carry the form into the upcoming event.

The national championships are on this Saturday in Kadoma.

Senior men and women will compete in 10km. Junior men will compete in 8km and junior women will fight for honours in 6km.

For Midlands, the selection event was also their season opener.

“We are happy with the performance, taking into account that most athletes were in the shells due to the Covid-19 pandemic. I think as a season opener the performance and the event in general promises greater things for Midlands in 2022.

“It’s unfortunate that the provincial event and the national event are a week apart and as a province there is very little we can do in preps least we disturb the athletes.

“So we will just leave it to the individual schools and club coaches to just pick it up from where they ended and continue to prepare the athletes for the nationals,” said Chuwa.

According to the invitation from the national association, each of the categories will include individual event and team event held concurrently. Provinces may enter a maximum of six athletes per category.