Middendorp salutes Khama Billiat

JOHANNESBURG. — Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp seems to have changed his tune on star forward Khama Billiat after singling the Zimbabwean out for praise against Golden Arrows.

Middendorp and Billiat were understood not to have been seeing eye to eye in recent weeks, with the German tactician publicly slating the player’s decision to exert himself for Zimbabwe in the last FIFA break, while also shrugging off questions about his performances.

But this was until the Warriors star put in a man-of-the-match performance on Tuesday evening as he played a vital role in Chiefs’ 2-0 victory over Arrows at FNB Stadium, which earned plaudits from his coach after the match.

The 29-year-old won the penalty, which was converted by Daniel Cardoso in the first half, before Nkosinathi Sibisi’s own-goal came directly off his header that crashed onto the upright in the second half.

The coach was then quick to also point out the former Mamelodi Sundowns forwards’ meaningful contribution in terms of his willingness to engage in both attacking and defensive duties, before awarding him a near-perfect score for his performance.

“Khama Billiat contributed to the team performance in terms of his transition from attack to defence,” noted Middendorp in his post-match Press conference.

“This is a process, and this is something where he really not only earned man of the match, but he really, in my respect level, he’s close to being 10 out of 10.

“This is something where we really have to mention it, we always say, ‘Ay, okay, no, leave him just for (attacking) — no, if you really want to challenge and be successful, you need each and every player in your attacking and in your defending.

“This is so much going on at the moment, not only with the players we see on the field, but also with the players on the training ground at the moment.” — KickOff.com