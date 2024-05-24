Mid-term review of Zimbabwe/Rwanda JPCC set for Harare

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe will host the Zimbabwe/Rwanda mid-term review meeting of the Second Joint Permanent Commission on Co-operation (JPCC) in Harare on Monday and Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade has said.

The meeting will discuss cooperation in trade and investment, tourism, agriculture, mineral resources, exchange of educational personnel and expertise, climate change and media, among other areas.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade wishes to inform the nation that Zimbabwe will host the mid-term review meeting of the Second Joint Permanent Commission on Co-operation between the Republic of Zimbabwe and the Republic of Rwanda in Harare, from 27 to 28 May 2024,” said the Ministry in a statement.

“The meeting will discuss mutual cooperation between the two countries, including in the areas of trade and investment, tourism, agriculture, mineral resources, climate change and media, among others.

“Diplomatic relations between Zimbabwe and Rwanda have continued to grow exponentially since the advent of the Second Republic.”

Government said the review is a mechanism to follow up on the implementation of the various Memoranda of Understanding and other agreements signed during the Second Session of the Zimbabwe-Rwanda JPCC which was held in Rwanda in May last year.

The two sister countries have a shared desire to strengthen and deepen their relations.