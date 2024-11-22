MICHAEL NEES GETS THUMBS UP

Eddie Chikamhi, Zimpapers Sports Hub

GERMAN coach Michael Nees has won the hearts of Zimbabwean football fans after leading the Warriors to the AFCON finals to be held in Morocco next year.

The locally-based Warriors were yesterday feted to a joyous welcome by bands of colourfully-clad fans who gathered to receive them at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport from a tour of duty that took them to South Africa and Cameroon.

Despite returning with a mixed bag of results following a 1-1 draw with Kenya and a 1-2 defeat to Cameroon in Yaounde, the Warriors had done enough to secure a spot at next year’s AFCON finals with a game to spare after finishing in second place in Group J.

Fans who spoke to Zimpapers yesterday said Nees, who was a surprise appointment by ZIFA at the end of July, equally proved the Doubting Thomases among them wrong with his positive brand of football.

Warriors cheerleader Adomsi Mukwasi said Nees had earned his stripes after joining Sunday Chidzambwa, Charles Mhlauri, Kalisto Pasuwa, and to an extent Zdravko Logarusic among the coaches to qualify Zimbabwe for AFCON finals.

“Some of us were not sure of his coaching experience, but now he has proven he has the clout by qualifying for AFCON despite not playing a game on home soil,” said Mukwasi.

Zimbabwe finished with nine points after collecting a point against Cameroon in the first leg, drawing twice with Kenya and beating Namibia back-to-back.

However, the Warriors lost their only match of the campaign when going down 1-2 to Cameroon in the last pool match of the campaign on Tuesday. But they had already secured qualification before that game.

“Of course, we lost the last game of the campaign but we gave Cameroon a good run in both games.

“We had many questions about playing Kenya and Namibia as well since we rarely beat them, Nees answered us.

“He proved us wrong. He has a great football mind and if given time and support I think we will be able to go past the first round at the AFCON finals,” said Mukwasi.

Zimbabwe joined group winners Cameroon as the two qualifying teams from the pool despite losing the last group match to the Indomitable Lions 1-2 in Yaounde on Tuesday.

The match was rendered academic after the two teams had broken away convincingly from the competition.

Warriors cheerleader Francis “Captain Franco” Kaowa, who was among a group of supporters that travelled for both matches in South Africa and Cameroon, yesterday said Nees won over his heart.

“I have watched football before, but this coach is a master tactician. He knows his football, he studies the game, and is fearless in his approach,” said Kaowa.

He was also charmed by the German coach’s warm personality.

“He is so friendly and comfortable around the players. So, such kind of a coach needs more time. He needs everyone’s support to prepare for the AFCON finals.

“He left the Cameroonians with a lot of positives to say about our team. He is a very good coach, and I wish him all the best at AFCON 2025,” said Kaowa.

His colleague Richard “Chemhofela” Sande believes Nees is preparing a grand project for Zimbabwe and is tipping him to do well when he takes over the remainder of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers next year.

“He is setting up a very good side for our team. With Nees, I am sure we can break the group stage jinx at AFCON next year.

“We also have the World Cup qualifiers that will resume next year. We made a slow start but we cannot say we are out of contention in that tournament.

“We also have our players in the UK that are reluctant to come and play for Zimbabwe but the results will talk to them. We don’t have to knock on their club doors,” said Sande.

Another staunch Warriors fan, Joseph Mutawu, said he admired Nees for his professionalism and sound work ethic.

“What a way of qualifying with a game to spare. Traditionally we have always left our fate in the hands of our opponents, but this time it was a different story with Nees in charge.

“I have also had a soft spot for these foreign coaches due to their professionalism and work ethic, which is result-oriented.

“As per my prediction, Nees did not disappoint, giving Zimbabwe a chance to smile and hope to believe again that our football can reach dizzy heights. In Nees we trust, believe, and hope to reach the promised land,” said Mutawu.