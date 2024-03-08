Michael Jackson and two others in court for brutal attack on Bindura Hospital staff member

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland central Bureau

Three security guards at Bindura Hospital have appeared in court for assaulting a staff member on suspicion that he stole pills after he refused to show them his medical cards.

It turned out that Takunda Tenisi (25) had received medical attention at the hospital and was prescribed medication which he obtained at the hospital pharmacy.

The court heard that Tenisi’s medication was recorded by a security guard at the pharmacy before he was stopped at the gate.

The accused are Dennis Saurosi (47), Michael Jackson (43) and Charles Maja (23) they are facing assault charges.

It is alleged that on March 6, at around 4 pm, Tenisi was on his way home when he was stopped at the hospital gate.

Saurosi allegedly intercepted Tenisi and searched his bag.

Forty-two ammoxyline and metronidazole pills were found in the bag.

The court heard that Saurosi demanded to see Tenisi’s medical card which he refused citing violation of his privacy.

However, he advised him to check with his colleague at the pharmacy who had booked the medication in his record book earlier.

Saurosi allegedly went into the guard room and took three batons which he shared with Jackson and Maja.

They started assaulting Tenisi all over his body.

Some passers-by came to the rescue of Tenisi who sustained a swollen left hand and painful ribs.

Following the melee, an insider said hospital staff demonstrated citing the brutal attack on the staff member among other grievances.

The grievances included misuse of hospital vehicles by the administration and lack of running water at the hospital.

The demonstration was put on hold by the human resources representative pending a meeting with the medical superintendent today.

However medical authorities refuted the demonstration as mere rumours.

The events were caught on camera.