Mhondoro school to host sports fiesta

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

MUPEREKI Primary School at Mamina in Mhondoro will for the second time this year hold a sports festival when they host a Pavcon Secondary Schools’ tournament this morning.

The festival will have four schools, namely Dondoshava, Muchemwa, Gavhunga and Nyika secondary schools, battling it out in boys and girls football, netball, and volleyball.

The tournament is sponsored by businessman Shelton Pava, the founder and managing director of Pavcon Industries, a leading concrete pavement manufacturer, who is a product of Mupereki Primary School.

After successfully hosting a primary schools’ tournament, which was attended by former Warriors and Dynamos striker Edward Sadomba and several coaches, Pava said he saw it prudent to have a secondary schools event as well.

“We are very happy to be hosting another sports tournament after we saw the success of the primary schools’ tournament. It is a way of Pavcon to give back to the community and a corporate social responsibility on our side.

“We have engaged schools in this area to participate in different sporting disciplines in a bid to support skills nurturing and development.

“There is a lot of untapped talent in the rural areas and we are trying to give them a platform to showcase their talent. I believe there will be more scouts as this is a tournament for Secondary Schools where some raw talent can be identified. Having done my primary education at Mupereki before I proceeded to Gavhinga, I think there is need to promote sports in rural areas,” Pava said.