Mhondoro-Ngezi’s Binya Road opened to traffic

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

MHONDORO-Ngezi Rural District Council has opened the 4,6-kilometre Binya Road to traffic after successful rehabilitation and upgrading of the road.

Construction of the road was done under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Phase 2 (ERRP-2)’s flagships at a cost of $84 million.

Locals lauded the works saying before the upgrade, Binya Road was once a dry-weather dirt road which was very difficult to ply.

MNRDC chairman, Elderman Ephraim Chengeta said the council was working to upgrade all road networks in the district to serve communities.

Council engineer, Ms Mirriam Njima said with the coming of the Devolution Funds, Mhondoro-Ngezi RDC, was grateful to the Government for the completion and opening of Binya Road which is 4,6 km double seal surfaced.

“Road marking on 2km has been completed while the remainder will be done soon. Before the completion of the road, connecting from the Selous-Ngezi Highway and Turf T-junction took 25 minutes and has since been reduced to 8 minutes,” she said.