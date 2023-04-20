Mhondoro Hospital to be commissioned today

Conrad Mupesa

Mashonaland West Bureau

The new Mhondoro Rural Hospital in Mubaira, Chegutu district will be commissioned today by President Mnangagwa.

The hospital was constructed by platinum giant, Zimplats as part of its corporate social responsibility drive.

Last week, the President commissioned the Muduvuri Pan-Africa Referral Hospital in Kadoma where he challenged local business to join the Government in scaling up implementation of projects and programmes which improve livelihoods of the people.

That hospital was built by a Kadoma businessman and politician, Cde Jimayi Muduvuri.

The President said health was key to human happiness as healthy populations lived longer.

“Going forward, local business people are urged to take a leaf from this project, and scale up implementation of projects and programmes which contribute to improved standards of living of the citizenry. That way, collective investments in various areas, including the health sector, among others, must result in the continued improvement in quality of life for all Zimbabweans’, he said.

In its contribution towards an improved healthcare service to the people, Zimplats has, during the Covid-19 era invested in the health sector of hospitals and health centres in the province including Chegutu District Hospital, Kadoma General Hospital and Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital.

At the Mhondoro Rural Hospital, Zimplats constructed and equipped the new theatre, kitchen, staff accommodation and laundry room.

Zimplats corporate affairs manager, Mr Hamandishe Saburi confirmed the development adding the Head of State was the Guest of Honour at the auspicious event.

Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka said preparatory meetings for the province to successfully host the President were ready yesterday.