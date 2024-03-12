Mhona mourns accident victims, suspends operator’s licence

Freeman Razemba

Senior Reporter

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona has sent a condolence message to the families of Zimbabweans who died in a road accident when a Simlex cross-border bus collided with a haulage truck on Saturday in South Africa.

The minister has since ordered the suspension of operations until the operator is fully compliant with all the relevant regulatory and policy frameworks.

Tragedy struck when the Simlex bus company coach collided with a commercial truck that was going in the opposite direction, 140km before Cape Town along the Hex River Pass.

The bus was travelling from Harare to Cape Town.

The area around the Hex River Pass is reportedly too winding and the driver reportedly jumped out of the bus during the collision, but unfortunately, he also died.

In a statement, Minister Mhona confirmed the developments.

“It is with deep sorrow and sadness that I have received news on the tragic accident involving a Simlex Transport and Logistics (Pvt) Lad bus which is duly registered as an operator in Zimbabwe. The accident occurred on Saturday, 9 March 2024, in Western Cape, South Africa. The bus was travelling from Harare to Cape Town when it collided with a haulage truck along the Hex River Pass, approximately 140km before Cape Town,” he said.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development and on my own behalf, I convey our heartfelt condolences to all the bereaved families. We mourn the demise of our beloved brothers and sisters who perished in this accident. Our prayers are also with those who survived and the injured as they continue to receive treatment and care. We wish them speedy recuperation. The accident is yet another call to all transport operators, motorists, and members of the public to adhere to road traffic rules and exercise caution on the road.”

Minister Mhona said it was concerning to note that their investigations have revealed that the operator was not authorised to provide this service.

“Thus, I have directed the Commissioner of Road Motor Transportation to implement relevant provisions of the Road Motor Transportation Act [Chapter 13:15), including, among others, suspension of operations until the operator is fully compliant with all the relevant regulatory and policy frameworks,” he said.