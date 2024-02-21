Mhona meets new executive secretary of UN Economic Commission for Europe

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona (second from left) last night held a meeting with the new executive secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe Ms Tatiana Molcean (centre) in Geneva

Freeman Razemba in GENEVA, Switzerland

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona last night held a meeting with the new executive secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe Ms Tatiana Molcean who has pledged to continue working with Zimbabwe on road safety and climate change mitigation.

Minister Mhona and his delegation joined other delegates from various countries worldwide who are participating in the 86th session of the United Nations (UN) Inland Transport Committee which opened here on Tuesday at the United Nations Palais Des Nations.

It is running under the theme: “Taking ambitious climate action – Moving towards de-carbonised inland transport by 2050”.

The ITC is the UN platform for inland transport to help efficiently address global and regional needs in the sector.

In the last 75 years, the ITC together with its subsidiary bodies, has provided an intergovernmental forum, where UNECE and United Nations member States come together to forge tools for economic cooperation and negotiate and adopt international legal instruments on inland transport.

The legal instruments are considered indispensable for developing efficient, harmonised, integrated, safe and sustainable inland transport systems such as rail roads and inland waterways.

So far Minister Mhona has addressed delegates at the meeting as well as conducted meetings with other senior officials from the United Nations.

The minister first met, with the United Nations special advisor on road safety, Mr Jean Todt, where they discussed various issues on road safety in Zimbabwe.

Minister Mhona and his delegation then later met with Ms Molcean.

During the meeting, he said, “Allow me to congratulate Her Excellency, Ms Tatiana Molcean on her appointment as the Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Europe. We wish her success and pledge our support as we have all the confidence in her leadership,” he said.

Ms Molcean pledged to continue working with Zimbabwe and said Minister Mhona should not hesitate to contact them if there were any issues that need to be addressed.

She was appointed the Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), effective from the end of August 2023, and has over twenty years of experience in the public sector with extensive international cooperation and development experience and in-depth knowledge and expertise across the entire UNECE membership.

Ms Molcean has played an active role in UNECE’s work over recent years.

Prior to her role as Permanent Representative, Ms Molcean served as State Secretary and Deputy Minister for Multilateral and Bilateral Cooperation in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration (2017-2020), Deputy Director General for European Integration and Head of the Division for Economic and Sector Cooperation with the European Union (2012-2017) and Head of the Division for Economic Cooperation and Sectorial Coordination at the General Directorate for European Integration (2004-2008).

A career diplomat, she has also served as Chargé d’Affaires at the Embassy of the Republic of Moldova to Sweden (2008-2011).

Ms Molcean holds a LLM Degree in Law from the Faculty of International Law at Moldova State University and completed the Multilateral Diplomacy Program from the Graduate Institute of Geneva, Switzerland. She is fluent in Romanian, English and Russian, with advanced knowledge of French.