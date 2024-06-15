Mhona challenges public entities

Freeman Razemba

Senior Reporter

Public entities under the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development have been challenged to draw inspiration from President Mnangagwa’s exceptional leadership, in ensuring that they do not leave anyone and any place behind, as they fulfil the national quest towards Vision 2030, a Cabinet minister has said.

Speaking during the 5th session of the line minister’s public entities corporate governance oversight meeting with boards of public entities in Mutare, Minister Felix Mhona said any deviation from the goals and vision of the President shall not be tolerated.

This programme assists as a self-assessment mechanism of the extent to which they are adhering to the principles, philosophies and prescriptions of good corporate governance.

“As I have maintained in our many engagements, we should applaud government, under the leadership of His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa for recognising the importance of corporate governance, and putting in place appropriate constitutional and legislative frameworks for its practice and implementation.

“It is up to us now to leverage on such robust constitutional and legislative foundations. The corporate governance principles contained in our constitution include aspects of: New public management and administration principles; financial management; Parliamentary oversight; guidelines on procurement; Government contracts; and general management of statutory bodies,” Minister Mhona said.

He said the progressive way to deepen corporate governance practices in the public entities of their sector was to align their vision with that of their shareholder, the Government, through the ministry.

“As a ministry, we remain guided by the bold, transformative leadership of His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa. The President has enunciated a policy position which found expression in the National Development Strategy 1 (2021-2025). The NDS 1 should be implemented to the letter and spirit by a well-coordinated stakeholder approach, which involves your operations as public entities.

“I expect public entities under my purview to draw inspiration from His Excellency’s exceptional leadership, which is grounded in action and ensuring that we do not leave anyone and any place behind, as we fulfil the national quest towards Vision 2030. Any deviation from the goals and vision of His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa shall not be tolerated,” Minister Mhona said.

He assured that they will play their part as Government to create an enabling environment that is conducive for the development and governance of their public entities.

“We will continue to balance the shareholder interests manifesting through the public interest model, to ensure that it does not harm the business model on which some public enterprises are established.

“We will also play our part in appointment of effective governing authorities for our public entities, in form of ensuring that your Boards are fully constituted at all times, with a necessary gender balance prescribed by Section 17 of the Constitution. We will also adhere to underlying standards or benchmarks such as transparent appointing processes; guaranteeing of your independent statutory technical spheres; promotion of diversity of your skills, experience, gender and ethnicity in Boards representation; and balancing the weight between the Boards and management among other considerations,” the Minister said.

His deputy, Joshua Sacco also urged leaders of entities to provide effective leadership and governance in their respective departments in a way that is sustainable and inclusive.

He said effective collaboration and interaction among role players was crucial as they lead to a unique ecosystem of Transport infrastructure actors with a unique value based system.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Advocate Misheck Mugadza, and chairperson of the Parliamentary portfolio committee on Transport and Infrastructural Development, Cde Knowledge Kaitano, and board chairpersons of public entities under the ministry’s purview.