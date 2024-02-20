Mhona attends inland transport Indaba in Geneva

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona and some of his delegation members attending the 86th Session of the United Nations Inland Transport Committee meeting in Geneva.

Freeman Razemba in GENEVA, Switzerland

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona and his delegation this morning joined other delegates from various countries worldwide who are participating at the 86th session of the United Nations (UN) Inland Transport Committee which opened here today at the United Nations Palais Des Nations.

The event is running under the theme, “Taking ambitious climate action – Moving towards de-carbonised inland transport by 2050”.

The ITC is the UN platform for inland transport to help efficiently address global and regional needs in the sector.

In the last 75 years, the ITC together with its subsidiary bodies, has provided an intergovernmental forum, where UNECE and United Nations member States come together to forge tools for economic cooperation and negotiate and adopt international legal instruments on inland transport.

The legal instruments are considered indispensable for developing efficient, harmonised and integrated, safe and sustainable inland transport systems such as rail roads and inland waterways.

Minister Mhona is set to address delegates during the meeting as well as conduct meetings with other senior officials from the United Nations.

Earlier today, the minister first met, once again with the United Nations special advisor on road safety, Mr Jean Todt, where they discussed various issues on road safety in Zimbabwe.

In February last year, the two also met on the sidelines of the 85th ITC and discussed practical ways of sharing and adopting international good practices and standards on road safety

The two also discussed various topics, principally measures to strengthen their institutional capacity and review policy and legislative frameworks for effective road traffic management and regulation for secure and safe roads.

The meeting culminated in Mr Todt’s visit to Zimbabwe in June last year, to promote implementation and adoption of good standards in road safety management at the highest level including the office of the President.

Minister Mhona is accompanied by National Railways of Zimbabwe board chairperson Advocate Michael Madiro, Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe board chairperson Mr Kurauone Sibanda and other senior Government officials.