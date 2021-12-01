Mhona appoints new board members

Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Felix Mhona (fourth from left) and his deputy Mike Madiro (third from right) pose for a photo with appointed additional board members for TSCZ, NHS, ACZ, NRZ, and CAAZ in Harare today

Elita Chikwati Senior Reporter

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona has appointed more women as additional members to boards under his Ministry in a move designed to ensure a balance in gender representation in boards of public entities.

Additional board members were appointed to Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe, National Handling Services, Airports Company of Zimbabwe, National Railways of Zimbabwe and Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe.

Minister Mhona appointed Mr Kura Sibanda as the TSCZ chairperson and deputised by Mrs Felie Chikowero Mjanga.

Additional board members for the TSCZ are Ms Zvichanzii Venancia Mugota and Ms Loveness Masuka-Dumwa who has been transferred from CAAZ to the TSCZ with immediate effect. Ms Theresa Rovodza has been appointed as NHS deputy chairperson while Ms Caroline Rudo Mudenda and Ms Margaret Mantiziba have been appointed as board members.

Ms Molly Dingane was appointed as an additional board member for the NRZ, while Dr James Tsabora and Ms Faith Chiwungwe have been appointed as ACZ board members.

Mr Maxmore Njanji was appointed to CAAZ as a board member.

Minister Mhona said President Mnangagwa had approved the appointment of additional board members who will contribute significantly to the success of the public entities that they are going to serve.

“Some of the boards had remained with only half of the stipulated number, such that it was difficult for it to execute its statutory mandate due to difficulties in constituting a quorum at the board.

TSCZ board chairperson, Mr Sibanda pledged to work hard in line with the NDS1.

“We promise to discharge our responsibilities to the utmost of our abilities, with humility and sincerity, and to always be guided by the interests and needs of our Government and all the people that we serve,” he said.

NHS board member Mrs Magaret Mantiziba said she was honoured to be part of the women who have been elevated by the President to higher positions.

“As a woman who has been elevated and others waiting in the wings to be raised up, we thank Governmental and women, we will work to ensure our nation prospers and that our communities succeed,” she said.