Mhofu pitchwalk postponed again

Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter

SUNDAY “Mhofu” Chidzambwa pitch walk, to raise funds for frontline workers involved in the fight against Covid-19 in the country, has been moved after the organisers failed to secure police clearance on time.

The event is now expected to be held on June 24 at Raylton Sports club.

Initially, the walk had to be moved to allow more people, wishing to donate towards the cause, to join in.

Despite the latest setback, event organiser, Martin Changachirere, said they were still hopeful of hosting a successful pitch walk and raise a substantial amount.

“We had a setback after the police denied to sanction the walk tomorrow (today) despite giving us assurances last week,’’ he said.

‘’They insisted on us having a stamped letter from the Ministry of Health.

‘’Mhofu is attending to that in earnest and we have had to postpone to next week and it is likely to be a Wednesday again.’’

Chidzambwa is set to walk the length of the Raylton pitch 50 times.

That means he will cover about 5km.

And, a group of passionate football legends and administrators have partnered the former Warriors coach.

Chidzambwa said he was inspired by British World War II veteran, Tom Moore, who raised more than US$30 million by walking laps, in his garden, aided by a walking frame.

He raised money for the country’s National Health Services.

The fundraising efforts have gathered momentum after Zimbabweans, in the diaspora, joined the initiative.

Yesterday, a GoFundMe account was opened, courtesy of the Team Zimbabwe UK.

Chidzambwa wants to raise money to purchase protective clothing for marginalised frontline workers in clinics and hospitals in the remote areas.

The coach’s gesture is very significant as he has been walking with a limp since he sustained a career-ending leg fracture playing for his beloved Dynamos in a league match against Rio Tinto in Kadoma in 1983.

A heavy clash with the goldminers’ talisman, Joseph Zulu, left Chidzambwa with a broken leg.

A stellar career, which saw him captain his country at Independence, was brought to a premature end at the age of 30.

“I have never walked such a distance in a long time, but I am determined to do this and I will do it on my own.

“If a centenarian can do. it why can’t I do it?

“I don’t have any target ,but I am hopeful that I would be able to raise quite a substantial amount.

“Football is my life and I believe that I can make a difference through it,” said Chidzambwa.

“I have always been someone whom people look up to make a change, whether during the time when I was captain of the national team, coaching Dynamos or coaching the Warriors.’’

Chidzambwa said a team of chartered accountants will handle the funds.

Legends David “Yogi” Mandigora and George “Mastermind” Shaya will also be part of the programme.

Veteran broadcaster, Charles “CNN” Mabika, will be the director of ceremonies.

A number of other football legends, such as Gibson Homela and Ndumiso Gumede, have sent solidarity mesages in support of the charity event.